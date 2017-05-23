Canada-bound phosphate shipment from Western Sahara released by Panama
A ship carrying phosphate rock from Africa's Western Sahara is on its way to Canada again after being released by authorities in Panama on the weekend. The ship, carrying ore to be used in an Alberta fertilizer plant owned by Agrium , was detained by court order last week in connection with a dispute over the Western Sahara, a territory controlled by Morocco but claimed by the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic or SADR.
