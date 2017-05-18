Canada-bound phosphate shipment from ...

Canada-bound phosphate shipment from Western Sahara detained in Panama

10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A ship carrying phosphate rock from Africa's Western Sahara to be used to make fertilizer at a central Alberta plant has been detained in Panama, Agrium Inc. says. The Calgary-based company is working with the ship owner, Danish Ultrabulk A/S, to get the shipment moving again, said Todd Coakwell, Agrium's director of investor relations.

