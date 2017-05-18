Canada-bound phosphate shipment from Western Sahara detained in Panama
Agrium Inc. says a ship carrying phosphate rock from Africa's Western Sahara to be used to make fertilizer at a central Alberta plant has been detained in Panama. Director of investor relations Todd Coakwell says the Calgary-based company is working with the ship owner, Danish Ultrabulk A/S, to get the shipment moving again.
