Attorney: 3M 'biggest corporate villain in Tennessee Valley'

With a $5 million settlement from one local company approved in federal court, attorneys for rural water customers impacted by chemical contamination on the Tennessee River are preparing for a legal battle with industrial giant 3M Co. "We can now, on behalf of everyone harmed by these chemicals, take dead aim at the biggest corporate villain in the Tennessee Valley, 3M, and work aggressively to hold them accountable," said Decatur attorney Carl Cole.

