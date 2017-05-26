Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires 64,783 Shares of FMC Corp
Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 64,783 shares during the period.
