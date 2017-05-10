Ashland announces completion of final separation of Valvoline Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced today that it has completed the previously announced distribution of 170,000,000 shares of common stock of Valvoline Inc. as a pro rata dividend on shares of Ashland common stock outstanding at the close of business on the record date of May 5, 2017. Based on the shares of Ashland common stock outstanding as of May 5, 2017, the record date for the distribution, each share of Ashland common stock received 2.745338 shares of Valvoline common stock in the distribution.

