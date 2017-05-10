Andrew Liveris to retire from combine...

Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018

May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018. Liveris is slated to serve as executive chairman of the combined DowDuPont company when the merger of the two chemical companies closes in August, Dow said on Thursday.

