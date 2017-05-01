An Obligation to Compensate a Patentee for Infringement May Not End...
An infringer's liability to compensate a patent owner may not end when the patent expires. The Federal Court has made a novel award of "springboard" profits, requiring an infringer to account for profits it made even after the patent's expiry.
