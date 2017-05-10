AMN Healthcare Services: Cramer's Top Takeaways
In an "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also welcomed Susan Salka, president and CEO of AMN Healthcare Services , which recently posted strong earnings, but saw shares sell off on a less than perfect outlook for the rest of 2017. Salka said that while AMN pays attention to what goes on in Washington, it doesn't drive their business.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
