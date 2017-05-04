Akzo Nobel Rejects PPG's Third Takeover Bid
Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV said Monday it had rejected the a 24.6 billion takeover bid by PPG Industries Inc., insisting that its standalone strategy would create greater shareholder value than its U.S. rival's takeover offer.
