Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Reduced by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT
Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,692 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC