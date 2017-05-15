Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is Regents of The...

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) ...

Regents of The University of California maintained its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock at the end of the first quarter.

