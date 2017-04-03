Z drops plan for virtual annual meetings after Shareholders' Association lobbying

Z Energy has reversed its decision to dump physical annual meetings in favour of cheaper virtual ones and will instead hold a hybrid of the two after lobbying from the New Zealand Shareholders' Association. Wellington-based Z had planned to hold a virtual-only meeting this year blaming the lack of interest from its shareholders, causing the NZSA to accuse the transport fuels company of being out of step with other firms who were holding hybrids.

