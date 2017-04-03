Z drops plan for virtual annual meetings after Shareholders' Association lobbying
Z Energy has reversed its decision to dump physical annual meetings in favour of cheaper virtual ones and will instead hold a hybrid of the two after lobbying from the New Zealand Shareholders' Association. Wellington-based Z had planned to hold a virtual-only meeting this year blaming the lack of interest from its shareholders, causing the NZSA to accuse the transport fuels company of being out of step with other firms who were holding hybrids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC