WSJ: Exxon, Petrobras may partner to develop offshore oil projects

Exxon Mobil , the only oil major without a presence in Brazil, is in talks to gain access to the country's deepwater resources, WSJ reports. The talks have included discussions about a joint venture partnership through which XOM would invest in projects with Petrobras , as well as potentially buying stakes in offshore tracts the Brazilian government plans to lease out this year, according to the report.

