WSJ: Exxon, Petrobras may partner to develop offshore oil projects
Exxon Mobil , the only oil major without a presence in Brazil, is in talks to gain access to the country's deepwater resources, WSJ reports. The talks have included discussions about a joint venture partnership through which XOM would invest in projects with Petrobras , as well as potentially buying stakes in offshore tracts the Brazilian government plans to lease out this year, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC