Williams Partners to sell Geismar olefins stake to NOVA Chemicals for $2.1B

Williams Partners agrees to sell its stake in Williams Olefins, which owns an 88.46% interest in the Geismar, La., olefins plant, to NOVA Chemicals for $2.1B. WPZ also will enter into long-term supply and transportation agreements with NOVA Chemicals to provide feedstock to the Geismar plant through WPZ's Bayou Ethane pipeline system on the Gulf coast.

