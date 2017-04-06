Why Kronos Worldwide Stock Jumped 15% in March
Titanium dioxide is a versatile chemical used primarily as a white paint pigment. So it's no surprise that when industries that use a lot of white paint prosper, so too do the fortunes of titanium dioxide manufacturers like Kronos.
