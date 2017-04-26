Why Ferro Corporation Stock Popped Ne...

Why Ferro Corporation Stock Popped Nearly 10% on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Ferro reported a $0.26-per-share profit for its fiscal first quarter 2017, reversing its year-ago loss and beating analyst estimates for $0.25 per share. Q1 revenues of $320.6 million likewise exceeded the consensus estimate of $300.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,594,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC