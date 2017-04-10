US Treasury rejects Exxon Mobil request to drill in Russia

This Jan. 30, 2012, file photo, shows the sign for the Exxon Mobil Torrance Refinery in Torrance, Calif. On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Trump administration denied a request from Exxon Mobil to waive U.S. sanctions against Russia and allow it to resume oil drilling around the Black Sea.

