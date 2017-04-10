US Treasury rejects Exxon Mobil request to drill in Russia

The Trump administration has denied a request from Exxon Mobil to waive U.S. sanctions against Russia to allow the company to resume oil drilling around the Black Sea. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a brief statement that the administration "will not be issuing waivers to U.S. companies, including Exxon, authorizing drilling prohibited by current Russian sanctions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.