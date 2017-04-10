US Treasury rejects Exxon Mobil reque...

US Treasury rejects Exxon Mobil request to drill in Russia

17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Trump administration has denied a request from Exxon Mobil to waive U.S. sanctions against Russia to allow the company to resume oil drilling around the Black Sea. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a brief statement that the administration "will not be issuing waivers to U.S. companies, including Exxon, authorizing drilling prohibited by current Russian sanctions."

