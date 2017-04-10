UPDATE 1-Rebel shareholders seek dismissal of AkzoNobel chairman in PPG takeover fight

Akzo has declined, instead seeking to promote an alternative plan to spin off its chemicals arm, representing about a third of its operations. "We fail to see how Akzo Nobel could have a meaningful discusssion with shareholders about its plans for a potential separation of the specialty chemicals business while the alternative of a transaction with PPG is being effectively disregarded from the outset," Elliott said in a letter sent to the company's management.

