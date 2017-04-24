UPDATE 1-Potash Corp's profit beats as costs fall, potash sales rise
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices. Potash prices have rebounded modestly since last year, but still remain low due to bloated capacity and weakening farm incomes.
