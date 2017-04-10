Tillerson says U.S. might put N. Korea back on state sponsors of terror list

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that the Trump administration is reviewing whether to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.