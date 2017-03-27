Texas showdown off as judge throws AG...

Texas showdown off as judge throws AG Maura Healey shade

Read more: Boston Herald

Exxon Mobil has lost home court advantage in its legal tussling with Attorney General Maura Healey, but it didn't come without some serious questions from the bench. A Texas judge overseeing the lawsuit the oil giant brought against Healey and her New York counterpart tossed the case to a Manhattan federal courtroom last week, moving it out of a venue Healey has long argued was wrong for the case.

