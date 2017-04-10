Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Ap...

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 8,661 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.

