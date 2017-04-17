South Korea prosecutors charge ousted...

South Korea prosecutors charge ousted leader Park and Lotte chief with bribery

South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months. The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its chief Jay Y. Lee under arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

