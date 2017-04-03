Skimmers found on 5 Boynton Beach gas...

Skimmers found on 5 Boynton Beach gas pumps

13 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

The devices, which steal users' credit card information, were located on pumps at the following gas stations: Exxon Mobil, 290 N. Congress Ave.; Chevron, 645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.; Sunoco, 2403 S. Federal Highway; Shell, 111 E. Woolbright Road; and 7-Eleven, 7044 Lawrence Road. Always look for a security sticker on the pump.

