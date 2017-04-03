Samsung heir denies bribery charges at hearing6 min ago

Seoul, April 7 Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group on Friday denied bribery allegations in his first court hearing held in relation to a massive corruption scandal that ousted President Park Geun-hye. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., appeared at the Seoul Central District Court, along with four other senior company executives, Yonhap News Agency reported.

