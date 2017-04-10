Samsung building in South Korea evacu...

Samsung building in South Korea evacuated over reports of possible explosives

Staff at the Samsung Life building, a 19-storey high-rise, were evacuated at around midday local time on Friday. Reuters reporter Se Young Lee tweeted: " SouthKorea police say sent response team to a Samsung Group building in southern Seoul in response to report of explosives.

