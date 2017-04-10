For additional i... )--Keane Group, Inc. announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. This release will be follow... )--Globalscape has been awarded a 5-Star Rating in the CRN 2017 Partner Program Guide, making this the third year in a row the Company has received this honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.