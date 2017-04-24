PPG again raises bid for Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries Inc. again boosted its offer price for Dutch paint and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel NV, extending the two companies' monthslong takeover battle. PPG increased its cash-and-share bid to acquire Akzo Nobel to EUR96.75 a share from EUR88.72.
