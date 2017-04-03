Port of Duluth-Superior receives Pacesetter Award
The U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced that six U.S. ports in the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System including the Port of Duluth-Superior received the agency's Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for registering increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through their ports during the 2016 navigation season. The five other recipients are the Port of Green Bay; Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority in Ohio; the Port of Milwaukee; Port of Buffalo, and Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in New York.
