Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Appointment of Steve Pittari as...
Park Electrochemical Corp. announced the appointment of Steve Pittari as Vice President of Research and Development. In this new position, Mr. Pittari will report to Mark Esquivel, Vice President - Aerospace of Park Electrochemical Corp., and will oversee all of Park's research and development activities.
