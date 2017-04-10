OncoMed Pharma stock drops 45% after midstage clinical trial miss;...

OncoMed Pharma stock drops 45% after ...

OncoMed said that its demcizumab, part of a partnership with Celgene Corp. was being tested with two chemotherapy drugs in previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company said it will be discontinuing the clinical trial after Monday's results.

