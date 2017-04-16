OMNOVA Solutions Inc. to Post Q2 2017...

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. - Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Chicago, IL

