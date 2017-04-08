OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit's broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.