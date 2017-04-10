Mitsui Chemicals; Startup of Electrol...

Mitsui Chemicals; Startup of Electrolyte Solution Production Facilities at Nagoya Works

Read more: Business Wire

Demand for lithium-ion batteries has expanded in line with growth of laptop, smartphone, and tablet device markets. In the future, eco-friendly hybrid and electric vehicles are expected to become widespread in East Asia including China, and in Japan as well, growth in the electrolyte solution market is forecasted especially for vehicles.

