Kronos Announces Global Cloud Collaboration Relationship with Oracle

Global organizations with complex workforce needs can benefit from the creation of a new integration between the Kronos Workforce Central suite, the leading global workforce management solution in the cloud, and Oracle's HCM core human resources and payroll capabilities. The integration will provide a simplified deployment and quicker time to value through deeper functionality across all HCM and workforce management functions and a more engaging user experience.

