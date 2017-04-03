Hughes Succeeding Nielsen as Winnebag...

Hughes Succeeding Nielsen as Winnebago's CFO

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RV Business

Ecolab Inc. where he held multiple roles with increasing responsibility at the business unit and corporate levels throughout his tenure. Ecolab is a leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services with 2016 net sales in excess of Most recently, Hughes was the senior vice president and corporate controller, where he had global responsibility for the financial reporting and analysis, planning, forecasting, accounting and internal audit functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC