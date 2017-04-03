FMC Corporation: Business Swap With D...

FMC Corporation: Business Swap With DuPont Increases Takeover Odds

With media reports that the German company BASF considered acquiring FMC over the past year lingering in the background, FMC entered into a transformative asset swap. DuPont entered an agreement to sell part of its crop protection business to FMC and acquire most of FMC's health/nutrition business along with $1.2 billion in cash.

