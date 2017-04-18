Exxon Mobil Releases Its XTO Shale Unit To Operate Like A Start-Up
Exxon Mobil has needed to find ways to lower costs while increasing revenue in an oil price environment that's expected to be lower for longer. To that end, it is now getting out of the way of its XTO shale unit and letting it aggressively explore and develop assets that can fairly quickly, in some cases, add to the top and bottom lines of the company.
