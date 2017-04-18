Exxon Mobil plans to build $10B petrochemical plant in Texas Read Story Associated Press
Exxon Mobil Corp. and a Saudi partner will build a nearly $10 billion petrochemical plant just north of Corpus Christi as part of a venture receiving nearly $2 billion in tax breaks from state and local governments. Exxon and Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. will build the world's largest ethane steam cracker plant on 1,300 acres in Portland, with an opening scheduled for 2024.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC