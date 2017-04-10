Exxon Mobil asked the Treasury for a waiver from sanctions to work with Russia

Exxon Mobil Corp. applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from sanctions on Russia in an effort to restart its joint venture with state oil company PAO Rosneft, according to the Wall Street Journal's Jay Solomon and Bradley Olson . The Obama administration previously issued an executive order that imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the country's actions in Ukraine Part of the sanctions leveled on Russia include the prohibition of technology transfers in Russian energy projects in the Arctic, Siberia, and the Black Sea.

