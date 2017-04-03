Establishment of Mitsui Chemicals Thailand
With Mitsui Chemicals Co., Ltd. functioning as the Mitsui Chemicals Group distributor in Thailand, Mitsui Chemicals will bolster its marketing power and expand its business. An important market in Southeast Asia in the auto and packaging materials industries, Thailand is particularly vital for Mitsui Chemicals' core Mobility and Food & Packaging businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC