Ecolab reaches agreement to sale former headquarters in St. Paul
Ecolab has taken an even greater presence on the St. Paul Skyline in the building that formerly had the name Travellers. ] GLEN STUBBE * [email protected] Wednesday, October 7, 2015 Ecolab Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its former corporate headquarters in downtown St. Paul to a team of local developers who plan to revamp the building into "modern office space."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC