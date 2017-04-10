Ecolab reaches agreement to sale form...

Ecolab reaches agreement to sale former headquarters in St. Paul

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Ecolab has taken an even greater presence on the St. Paul Skyline in the building that formerly had the name Travellers. ] GLEN STUBBE * [email protected] Wednesday, October 7, 2015 Ecolab Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its former corporate headquarters in downtown St. Paul to a team of local developers who plan to revamp the building into "modern office space."

