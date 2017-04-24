DuPont reports lower quarterly profit on Dow deal charges

Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical Co, reported a slightly lower quarterly profit, hurt partly by one-time charges associated with their $130-billion merger. Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $1.11 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.23 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.