Dow AgroSciences extended grassland product range on show at Grass and Muck
The company will also show farmers how much grass they lose from having broadleaved weeds like docks, thistles and nettles growing in their fields. Leystar, designed for new sown leys and maize, controls a very wide range of weeds such as chickweed, bindweed, nightshade, charlock and fat hen.
