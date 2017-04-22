Coast Guard medevacs man off cruise s...

Coast Guard medevacs man off cruise ship near Wilmington

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth were notified by the 1068-foot cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway at 4:25 p.m. that a 60-year-old male passenger was reportedly experiencing kidney failure. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, and met the Norwegian Breakaway approximately 120 miles southeast of Wilmington.

