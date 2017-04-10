BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.
