Bizarro world: Politician actually gets arrested for bad behavior

South Korea's ex-president Park Geun-hye was recently impeached and removed from office after a long investigation and widespread public outcry over allegations of extorting corporate donations in exchange for political favors, particularly involving financial benefits to a longtime friend and adviser. In the process, major business leaders, including top Samsung Group executive Lee Jae-yong, have been arrested on charges of bribery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.