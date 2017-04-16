Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,378 Shares of Dow Chemical Co
Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,378 shares during the period.
